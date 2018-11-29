Coach Powar slams Mithali Raj, says she 'threatened to quit if not allowed to open'

Under-fire Indian women's cricket team coach Ramesh Powar has submitted an official report to the BCCI on India's performance in the Caribbean in the World T20. In the report, Powar has come down hard on Mithali Raj, India's ODI captain, who is in the midst of the WT20 selection controversy.

Powar said he was "sadden(ed) and baffle(d)" by the senior player's attitude, which he summed up bluntly as: "for Mithali Raj she comes first and then team India".

In his report, Powar pointed out that Mithali Raj "questioned" the plan to dominate at all times and that the situation between him and her proved an unnecessary distraction on the eve of the semi-final against England.

The coach added that the senior player raised "tantrums" and created "chaos" and even told team manager Trupti Bhattacharya she "wanted to go back home as she was very upset that coach is not looking after a legend player like her."

Mithali Raj's explosive email to BCCI: 'Coach humiliated me, Diana Edulji biased'

The coach's revelations in the report has added another twist to the ongoing WWT20 selection saga. The head coach has stated that Mithali had threatened to pull out of the Women's World T20 and announce her retirement if she was not allowed to open for India.

In the report, Powar opined that Mithali Raj should stop "blackmailing and pressurising" coaches. He further stated that she, as the senior-most player, should stop putting her interests ahead of the team's.

India lost in the semi-final against England in which Mithali was benched, triggering the controversy.

Reportedly, Powar met BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the board's head of cricket operations Saba Karim on Wednesday before e-mailing his final report to the duo.

ESPNcricinfo, reported that Powar's email which was as explosive as Raj's had these charges against the veteran player:

"Minimum inputs in team meetings; not a single word of appreciation after finishing at the top of the table.

"Could not understand & adapt to team plan. Ignored her role and batted for own milestones.

"Lack of keeping the momentum going which was putting extra pressure on other batters. Worked really hard as a coach to address her power hitting, batting skills and running between the wickets in almost every session.

"In practice games she was struggling to score quickly, as wickets were low bounce & slow. Intent was missing. Could not lean and execute shots due to limited ability in skills & fitness.

In his defence, Powar, who took charge as interim coach, replacing Tushar Arothe, in July, has blamed Raj for manipulating the coaching staff to suit herself at the team's expense.

"I hope Mithali Raj stops blackmailing, pressurising coaches & also stops putting her interest first than team's," he wrote. "I hope she will look at the bigger picture & work towards betterment of the Indian women's cricket."

According to the report, Raj threatened to retire and return home on the eve of India's second group match, against Pakistan. As she had already been told she would bat in the middle order, she didn't get an opportunity to bat in the tournament opener, against New Zealand, during which India posted the highest total in the World T20.

Powar noted in the report Mithali had struggled to score quickly in the practice games that were played on slow and low pitches and had to be pushed down the order due to that though she had predominantly played as an opener throughout her career.

Powar further reasoned that 'keeping in mind that scoring against spin would be difficult, especially after the ball loses its hardness', India's batters were told to capitalise on the Powerplay.

"Mithali's lack of intent to score quickly in practice games prompted us to open with Taniya Bhatia, who always showed intent every time she batted. We used Taniya and D Hemalatha in Powerplay vs New Zealand, which got us 24 runs in 13 balls. It's not always about individual milestones, it's always about team strategies and executions."

According to Powar, Raj had agreed to the plan, which he said was "logical".

But, on the eve of the Pakistan match, Powar said, he was "shell-shocked" by the information that the veteran player was on the verge of quitting not just the World T20 campaign, but her entire career.

"Video analyst Mr Pushkar Sawant came to my room with the news that fielding coach Mr Biju George conveyed to him that Mithali is upset about not changing the batting order & not allowing her to open in Pakistan match. She has packed her bags to leave with announcement of retirement in the morning.

"I was shell-shocked to understand why? Team had just beaten one of the top teams (New Zealand) and Mithali Raj a legend is still complaining about her batting position (which she agreed upon) & threatening to leave."

Powar said that he and Bhattacharya had a telephone call with Karim, who advised them to sort out the matter "amicably".

To avoid further trouble, Powar told the captain Harmanpreet and the vice-captain Smriti Mandhana that Raj would open on morning of Pakistan match.

"We opened with Mithali Raj due to pressure from travelling selector and Mithali's threatening behaviour (retirement) to go back home if not given a chance to open the innings."

Chasing 134, India reached the target in the penultimate over with Mithali scoring a half-century but Powar said the late finish hurt the side's net run-rate as she played out 17 dots in her 47-ball 56.

Powar then gave her "one more opportunity" in the game against Ireland to "prove her ability" as an opener and "execute the team strategies that is to bat with intent (dominance)."

Mithali failed to do so, she played 25 dots in the 56-ball 51. However, Mithali scored her second fifty in a row to bag successive Player-of-the-Match awards.

"(That) added extra pressure & cost us Smriti, Jemimah's [Rodrigues] wicket & net run-rate."

Related Stories:

Mithali, Harmanpreet meet top BCCI officials

Mithali's manager hits out at 'manipulative' Harmanpreet

Could Mithali's inclusion have saved India's prospects?

Ganguly not surprised by Mithali's exclusion

'How Mithali Raj's email got leaked to media?'