Coach Shastri defends chopping & changing playing XI

Johannesburg: India coach Ravi Shastri on Monday said a few more days of practice in South African conditions would have made the difference in the ongoing three-match Test series.

India were outplayed in the first two Tests and have already conceded an insurmountable 0-2 deficit.

The coach also said that just before the South Africa tour the Indians had plenty of match practice as they had played a Test series against Sri Lanka at home.

But in future, the option of including more practice sessions in the schedule before overseas tours maybe considered.

"Conditions back home we are familiar with. We should not be in a position where we have to fight back, that is the bottom line as far as I am concerned. We fought back we did well. Here conditions are different. Another 10 days of practice here would have made a difference," Shastri told reporters here on Monday.

"But that no excuse because its a same pitch for both the sides and I would rather focus on the 20 wickets we have taken that has given us a chance in both test matches to win games. Yes our top order, if we can fire, it will be a good test match

"Unfortunately, the schedule was such like you had matches. But I am sure henceforth in the future when the itinaries are made that will be taken into account," he added.

India is scheduled to play the third and final Test match against the hosts from Wednesday at the Wanderers Stadium here.

The coach said the team had chances in both the matches but they failed to make the most of the situation.

"We have had chances in both Test matches but they didn't make the most of it, so when you believe you have a chance to win then you look forward to a test match. when you don't believe you can win you don't look forward to a test match," he said.

Shastri defended the decisions made by the team management and said changing and chopping the playing XI is entirely depended on the conditions and the current form of the players.

"In India you don't have to chop and change and in overseas conditions you go according to the current form and condition. You see which player can adapt to certain conditions quicker than the other. So that's where the chopping and changing starts," he said.

"When there are choices that will always be the case. If Ajinkya (Rahane) had played and not done well you would have asked me the same question why Rohit is not there. Rohit played, he did not do well, you are asking me why Ajinkya didn't play. The same would have happened with the fast bowlers," he added.

