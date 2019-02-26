Colin Ingram becomes first foreign centurion in PSL

Image Courtesy: @ICC

South Africa’s Colin Ingram has become the first foreign player to play a centurion knock in the ongoing fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Karachi Kings player played an unbeaten knock of 127 off 59 balls, that included 12 fours and eight sixes, in a match against Quetta Gladiators to achieve the feat.

With the fabulous innings, Colin also surpassed Sharjeel Khan to become the leading individual scorer of in the PSL history.

After the match, the left-hand batsman said that he just had the target in his mind while playing and was trying his best to keep the momentum going.

“To be honest, I wasn’t thinking of my own scores I was just looking at the runs and balls and trying to squash those and trying to come close and close. Probably at a stage when (Mohammad) Nawaz was bowling and I thought that this is good time to take it on and fortunately it came off and that got momentum going,” ICC quoted Colin, as saying. “My dad used to tell me as a kid ‘its never a good time to panic’ in such situations. So, I suppose just try to stay calm and fortunately a few options that I took early on that worked and got me boundaries and that sort of got me rolling,” he added. Colin’s innings helped Kings register a six-wicket over Gladiators in a high-total match. (ANI)