Complete list of players teams bought at IPL Auction 2018

A total of Rs. 4,31,70,00,000 was spent by the eight franchises during the IPL Auction 2018 when 169 players were bought including 56 foreigners.

Take a look at the players added to the teams at the end of two busy days.

Complete List of players sold at IPL Auction 2018 | Unsold players List

Chennai Super Kings Player Type Price Paid Kedar Jadhav All-Rounder ₹7,80,00,000 Dwayne Bravo All-Rounder ₹6,40,00,000 Karn Sharma Bowler ₹5,00,00,000 Shane Watson All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Shardul Narendra Thakur Bowler ₹2,60,00,000 Ambati Rayudu Wicket Keeper ₹2,20,00,000 Murali Vijay Batsman ₹2,00,00,000 Harbhajan Singh Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Faf Du Plessis Batsman ₹1,60,00,000 Mark Wood Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Sam Billings Wicket Keeper ₹1,00,00,000 Imran Tahir Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Deepak Chahar All-Rounder ₹80,00,000 Mitchell Santner All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Lungisani Ngidi Bowler ₹50,00,000 Asif K M Bowler ₹40,00,000 N Jagadeesan Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Kanishk Seth All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Monu Singh Bowler ₹20,00,000 Dhruv Shorey All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Kshitiz Sharma All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Chaitanya Bishnoi All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Delhi Daredevils Player Type Price Paid Glenn Maxwell All-Rounder ₹9,00,00,000 Kagiso Rabada Bowler ₹4,20,00,000 Amit Mishra Bowler ₹4,00,00,000 Shahbaz Nadeem Bowler ₹3,20,00,000 Vijay Shankar All-Rounder ₹3,20,00,000 Rahul Tewatia All-Rounder ₹3,00,00,000 Mohammad Shami Bowler ₹3,00,00,000 Gautam Gambhir Batsman ₹2,80,00,000 Trent Boult Bowler ₹2,20,00,000 Colin Munro All-Rounder ₹1,90,00,000 Daniel Christian All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Jason Roy Batsman ₹1,50,00,000 Naman Ojha Wicket Keeper ₹1,40,00,000 Prithvi Shaw Batsman ₹1,20,00,000 Gurkeerat Singh Mann All-Rounder ₹75,00,000 Avesh Khan Bowler ₹70,00,000 Abhishek Sharma All-Rounder ₹55,00,000 Jayant Yadav All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Harshal Patel All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Manjot Kalra Batsman ₹20,00,000 Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler ₹20,00,000 Sayan Ghosh Bowler ₹20,00,000 Kings XI Punjab Player Type Price Paid KL Rahul Batsman ₹11,00,00,000 Ravichandran Ashwin All-Rounder ₹7,60,00,000 Andrew Tye Bowler ₹7,20,00,000 Aaron Finch Batsman ₹6,20,00,000 Marcus Stoinis All-Rounder ₹6,20,00,000 Karun Nair Batsman ₹5,60,00,000 Mujeeb Zadran Bowler ₹4,00,00,000 Ankit Singh Rajpoot Bowler ₹3,00,00,000 David Miller Batsman ₹3,00,00,000 Mohit Sharma Bowler ₹2,40,00,000 Barinder Singh Sran Bowler ₹2,20,00,000 Yuvraj Singh All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Christopher Gayle Batsman ₹2,00,00,000 Ben Dwarshuis Bowler ₹1,40,00,000 Akshdeep Nath All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Manoj Tiwary Batsman ₹1,00,00,000 Mayank Agarwal Batsman ₹1,00,00,000 Manzoor Dar All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Pardeep Sahu Bowler ₹20,00,000 Mayank Dagar All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Kolkata Knight Riders Player Type Price Paid Chris Lynn Batsman ₹9,60,00,000 Mitchell Starc Bowler ₹9,40,00,000 Dinesh Karthik Wicket Keeper ₹7,40,00,000 Robin Uthappa Wicket Keeper ₹6,40,00,000 Kuldeep Singh Yadav Bowler ₹5,80,00,000 Piyush Chawla Bowler ₹4,20,00,000 Nitish Rana All-Rounder ₹3,40,00,000 Kamlesh Nagarkoti All-Rounder ₹3,20,00,000 Shivam Mavi All-Rounder ₹3,00,00,000 Mitchell Johnson Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Shubman Gill Batsman ₹1,80,00,000 Ranganath Vinay Kumar Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Rinku Singh Batsman ₹80,00,000 Cameron Delport All-Rounder ₹30,00,000 Javon Searless All-Rounder ₹30,00,000 Apoorv Vijay Wankhade Batsman ₹20,00,000 Ishank Jaggi Batsman ₹20,00,000 Mumbai Indians Player Type Price Paid Krunal Pandya All-Rounder ₹8,80,00,000 Ishan Kishan Wicket Keeper ₹6,20,00,000 Kieron Pollard All-Rounder ₹5,40,00,000 Pat Cummins Bowler ₹5,40,00,000 Evin Lewis Batsman ₹3,80,00,000 Suryakumar Yadav Batsman ₹3,20,00,000 Ben Cutting All-Rounder ₹2,20,00,000 Mustafizur Rahman Bowler ₹2,20,00,000 Rahul Chahar Bowler ₹1,90,00,000 Pradeep Sangwan Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Jason Behrendorff Bowler ₹1,50,00,000 Jean-Paul Duminy All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Saurabh Tiwary Batsman ₹80,00,000 Tajinder Dhillon All-Rounder ₹55,00,000 Akila Dhananjaya Bowler ₹50,00,000 Nidheesh M D Dinesan Bowler ₹20,00,000 Aditya Tare Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Siddhesh Dinesh Lad Batsman ₹20,00,000 Mayank Markande Bowler ₹20,00,000 Sharad Lumba Batsman ₹20,00,000 Anukul Roy All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Mohsin Khan Bowler ₹20,00,000 Rajasthan Royals Player Type Price Paid Benjamin Stokes All-Rounder ₹12,50,00,000 Jaydev Unadkat Bowler ₹11,50,00,000 Sanju Samson Wicket Keeper ₹8,00,00,000 Jofra Archer All-Rounder ₹7,20,00,000 Krishnappa Gowtham Bowler ₹6,20,00,000 Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper ₹4,40,00,000 Ajinkya Rahane Batsman ₹4,00,00,000 Darcy Short All-Rounder ₹4,00,00,000 Rahul Tripathi Batsman ₹3,40,00,000 Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler ₹75,00,000 Zahir Khan Pakteen Bowler ₹60,00,000 Ben Laughlin Bowler ₹50,00,000 Stuart Binny All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Dushmantha Chameera Bowler ₹50,00,000 Anureet Singh Bowler ₹30,00,000 Aryaman Vikram Birla All-Rounder ₹30,00,000 Midhun S All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Shreyas Gopal All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Prashant Chopra Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000 Jatin Saxena All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Ankit Sharma All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Mahipal Lomror All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Royal Challengers Bangalore Player Type Price Paid Chris Woakes All-Rounder ₹7,40,00,000 Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Bowler ₹6,00,00,000 Umesh Yadav Bowler ₹4,20,00,000 Brendon McCullum Batsman ₹3,60,00,000 M.S. Washington Sundar All-Rounder ₹3,20,00,000 Navdeep Saini Bowler ₹3,00,00,000 Quinton De Kock Wicket Keeper ₹2,80,00,000 Mohammed Siraj Bowler ₹2,60,00,000 Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler ₹2,20,00,000 Colin De Grandhomme All-Rounder ₹2,20,00,000 M. Ashwin Bowler ₹2,20,00,000 Parthiv Patel Wicket Keeper ₹1,70,00,000 Moeen Ali All-Rounder ₹1,70,00,000 Mandeep Singh All-Rounder ₹1,40,00,000 Manan Vohra Batsman ₹1,10,00,000 Pawan Negi All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Tim Southee Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Kulwant Khejroliya Bowler ₹85,00,000 Aniket Choudhary Bowler ₹30,00,000 Pavan Deshpande All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Anirudha Ashok Joshi All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Type Price Paid Manish Pandey Batsman ₹11,00,00,000 Rashid Khan Arman Bowler ₹9,00,00,000 Shikhar Dhawan Batsman ₹5,20,00,000 Wriddhiman Saha Wicket Keeper ₹5,00,00,000 Siddarth Kaul Bowler ₹3,80,00,000 Deepak Hooda All-Rounder ₹3,60,00,000 Syed Khaleel Ahmed Bowler ₹3,00,00,000 Sandeep Sharma Bowler ₹3,00,00,000 Kane Williamson Batsman ₹3,00,00,000 Carlos Brathwaite All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Shakib Al Hasan All-Rounder ₹2,00,00,000 Yusuf Pathan All-Rounder ₹1,90,00,000 Shreevats Goswami Wicket Keeper ₹1,00,00,000 Mohammad Nabi All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Chris Jordan All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Basil Thampi Bowler ₹95,00,000 Billy Stanlake Batsman ₹50,00,000 T Natarajan Bowler ₹40,00,000 Sachin Baby Batsman ₹20,00,000 Bipul Sharma All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Syed Mehdi Hasan All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Ricky Bhui Batsman ₹20,00,000 Tanmay Agarwal Batsman ₹20,00,000 Top Buys | Complete List of players sold at IPL Auction 2018 | Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane & other Surprise buys | Big names that went unsold