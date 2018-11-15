'Containing Virat Kohli to first 10-15 balls will be key'

Ahead of the upcoming ODI and T20I series between India and New Zealand, ex-Kiwi-coach Mike Hesson has suggested that containing Indian skipper Virat Kohli to first 10-15 balls would be the key for his side.

Hesson also cautioned New Zealand about Indian opener Rohit Sharma saying that they need to have a plan against the smashing batsman.

"The key thing is if you can contain Virat Kohli in the first 10-15 balls where he has to take some risks to get his innings underway then that will provide opportunities," ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Hesson, as saying.

"Rohit Sharma is in incredibly good form at the moment and has been for a long time. The thing with Rohit is that once he is in, once he gets himself set, he generally dictates the outcome of the game. It's making sure that the new-ball bowlers can attack Rohit early on whether it'll be with swing or with some other variations wide outside the crease or whatever," he added. Talking about the team combination of New Zealand, the former coach explained that there are some areas where the work is needed to be done. From all-rounders to bowlers, we need to explore various options to make a sorted team, he continued. "I think there are a couple pieces of the puzzle the Black Caps would be keen to find out before the World Cup. Who is the all-rounder? Who provides that balance? A lot of options are there. From a bowling point of view, who's going to take wickets in the middle overs when it's flat? I think if they can get that sorted then the side's looking very good," he said. India and New Zealand are slated to play five ODIs and three T20 internationals from January 23 to February 10, next year.