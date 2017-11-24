`Cramped for time` issue of Kohli will be taken up: BCCI

Scorecard: 2nd Test | IND vs SL - Schedule | Full Coverage

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting president C K Khanna on Thursday said that the concerns raised by skipper Virat Kohli about cramped scheduling of series would be addressed seriously.

Earlier in the day, Kohli, while addressing a media conference, said that the team has not been provided with sufficient time for preparation of matches and blamed the management's poor planning for it.

Commenting over it, Khanna said, "The views expressed by Virat today will be taken seriously and we would like to discuss it at the appropriate forum."

India have been playing back to back hectic series in the last few months, with three successive home series against Australia and New Zealand and now the ongoing series of three Tests and similar number of ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Just two days after hosting the series against the Islanders, India will fly out to South Africa for three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is.

Raising the concerns ahead of the second Test in Nagpur, Kohli also said that people start judging players for their poor performances but they do not consider the time given to the cricketers to prepare for the game.

Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device