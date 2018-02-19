Cricket can melt ice between India and Pakistan, says Afridi

Referring to suspension of cricketing ties between India and Pakistan, former skipper Shahid Afridi has said sports should be used to end tensions between the two neighbouring countries than as another tool of politics.

The two countries have not been involved in a bilateral series since the 2012-13 limited-overs series which comprised two T20Is and three ODIs in India.

"Due to lack of international cricket between the two countries, we now play either in the ICC tournaments or the events such as Ice Cricket," Geo TV quoted Afridi, as saying.

"Due to lack of international cricket between the two countries, we now play either in the ICC tournaments or the events such as Ice Cricket," Geo TV quoted Afridi, as saying.

"I believe politics should be kept away from sports. It should rather be used as a tool to improve relations between the countries. Sport is something which can play a big role in bringing peace," he added. In June 2014, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) signed Future Tours agreement during the ICC annual conference in Melbourne to play six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. Political tensions between the two countries, however, have prevented this from taking off. Sharing his experience of the ice cricket event in sub-zero temperatures in the Swiss Alps, Afridi Said, "It was nice to meet and play with players from India after a long time." The right-handed batsman reminisced, "That was something very positive about the tournament, and, I think it should continue. Both countries should also be playing international cricket against each other." The 37-year-old also appreciated the return of international cricket to Pakistan after several sporting nations refused to visit the country over security issues. Afridi will be seen in action for team Karachi Kings in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) which starts in Dubai form February 22.