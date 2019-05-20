Cricketer Asif Ali's daughter dies of cancer

New Delhi: Pakistan batsman Asif Ali's two-year-old daughter Noor Fatima, who was suffering from stage four cancer, breathed her last at a hospital in the US.

A statement issued by Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfit Islamabad United, the franchise Asif represents, tweeted late on Sunday: "ISLU family pays its deepest condolences to @AasifAli2018 on the tragic loss of his daughter. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Asif and his family. Asif is a great example of strength and courage. He is an inspiration to us."

Asif, who is currently in England for the five-match ODI rubber, which the hosts won 4-0, had tweeted about the condition of her daughter before leaving for the tour: "My daughter is fighting the stage IV cancer and we are taking her to US for her treatment." Meanwhile, the batsman had also thanked the US authorities for issuing a visa to his daughter within a short span of time. Asif has not been included in Pakistan's preliminary squad for the World Cup in England, starting on May 30 however, that wouldn't prevent him being selected in the 15-man squad for the tournament as the teams have time till May 23 to submit their final squad.