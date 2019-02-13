Cricketer who assaulted Amit Bhandari to be banned for life

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) will impose a life ban on U-23 cricketer Anuj Dedha, who had physically assaulted former India pacer Amit Bhandari for not selecting him in the state U-23 side.

On Monday, the DDCA selection committee chairman Bhandari was attacked by Dedha and his hired goons when he was watching a warm-up game of the senior Delhi team at the St Stephen's ground.

Bhandari, who was attacked with hockey sticks, cricket bats and rods by Dedha and 15 others, sustained injuries on his forehead and other body parts.

DDCA president Rajat Sharma told PTI that a life ban on Dedha seemed a mere formality. "We have a meeting tomorrow but as our former captain Gautam Gambhir has suggested, I think there is no other option left apart from imposing a life ban on this man Anuj Dedha. Whatever he has done, he only deserves exemplary punishment," Sharma told PTI on Tuesday.