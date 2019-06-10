  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Cricketing fraternity send best wishes to Yuvraj

Cricketing fraternity send best wishes to Yuvraj

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 10, 2019 17:50 hrs
Yuvraj retires from international cricket

India's hero during the 2011 World Cup - Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

His former teammates and opponents have taken to Twitter with their reactions on Yuvraj's retirement.

The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting. He imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Needless to say, big events brought out the best in him and it is nothing less than a perfect coincindence that his decision to retire comes during the 50-over World Cup.


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports