Cricketing fraternity send best wishes to Yuvraj

Congratulations on a wonderful career playing for the country paji. You gave us so many memories and victories and I wish you the best for life and everything ahead. Absolute champion. @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/LXSWNSQXog

Players will come and go,but players like @YUVSTRONG12 are very rare to find. Gone through many difficult times but thrashed disease,thrashed bowlers & won hearts. Inspired so many people with his fight & will-power. Wish you the best in life,Yuvi #YuvrajSingh. Best wishes always pic.twitter.com/sUNAoTyNa8 June 10, 2019

One of the greatest match-winners in the history of the game,a fighter who built an extraordinary career through difficult challenges & came out a winner every time-We all are so proud of you #YuvrajSingh , u can be very proud of what u have you done for our country @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/w4wUe31De0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 10, 2019

End of an era! Yuvi pa, ur ability with the bat, the glorious 6s, the impeccable catches & the good times we've had, will be missed beyond years. The class & grit u brought to the field will be an inspiration forever. Thank u, @YUVSTRONG12 Have an equally remarkable 2nd innings! pic.twitter.com/ZWNeC9WkZL — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 10, 2019

Happy retirement, Pie Chucker. A quite remarkable career with plenty highs and some pretty brutal lows. You showed resilience, courage & pure brilliance throughout your time wearing blue!



Love ya, @YUVSTRONG12! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) June 10, 2019

A brother. A mentor. A fighter. A LEGEND of the game and a Superb human being Wish you the very best in your journey ahead @YUVSTRONG12 May the innings ahead be as killer as you pic.twitter.com/sTZ6MdZGoe — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) June 10, 2019

The Chandigarh-born Yuvraj captured the imagination of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting. He imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceiving bowling or fierce batting. Needless to say, big events brought out the best in him and it is nothing less than a perfect coincindence that his decision to retire comes during the 50-over World Cup.