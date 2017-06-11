Cristiano Ronaldo becomes a father of twins

Real Madrid star striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become a father for the second time with the birth of twins via a surrogate mother.

According to reports, the babies -- a girl and a boy named Eva and Mateo respectively- were born on June 8, nearly seven years after Ronaldo's eldest son Cristiano Jr arrived.

The Portugal star has, however, not yet officially confirmed the news. It was reported in March that he was expecting twins very soon.

"Cristiano and his family can't wait to meet the new members of their clan," the Mirror quoted a source as saying.

"He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon," he added. The 32-year-old striker has been dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez since last year.