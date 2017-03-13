Cristiano Ronaldo 'expecting twins through surrogacy'

|Source :
If sources are to be believed, then it's "babies on board" for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Real Madrid forward is reportedly expecting twin boys through a surrogate in the United States, the Sun reported.
A source claimed that "Cristiano and his family can't wait to meet the new members of their clan," adding, "He likes to keep a tight lid on his private life but has told loved ones and close friends the baby boys are due to arrive very soon."
The insider noted, "He feels the time is right for his boy to have brothers to grow up with. His mum Dolores will be there to lend a helping hand like she has been with little Cristiano."
The 32-year-old football star, who is dating 23-year-old Georgina Rodriguez, welcomed son Cristiano Jr in 2010.
Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device