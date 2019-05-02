CSA calls for Rabada's scans after DC pacer complains of back pain

New Delhi: With the World Cup less than a month away, Cricket South Africa (CSA) are in a spot of bother with their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada complaining of discomfort in their back as he plies his trade for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. While DC rested Rabada for the game against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, his scan reports have been sent to CSA to decide on the future course of action.

Speaking to IANS, a senior DC official in the know of developments said that all tests have been done on the pacer and the reports have been sent to CSA and they will decide on the pacer's further participation in the cash-rich league this season.

"He just complained of discomfort and we got all the tests done because we don't wish to take a chance with any of our players. With the World Cup round the corner, even CSA got in touch with us and we spoke to them and have now sent them the reports. They will check the reports and get back to us on how to go about Rabada's participation in the IPL. "He has had an issue with his back and there is no point in risking him. We as a franchise also respect the fact that this is the year of the World Cup," the official explained. If CSA does stop the pacer's participation in this edition of the cash-rich league to keep Rabada fresh for the World Cup, starting in England and Wales on May 30, it will be a big blow for Delhi going into the playoff stages of the IPL. Rabada is currently the Purple Cap holder in the tournament with 25 wickets from 12 games. Second on the list is his South Africa teammate Imran Tahir. The Chennai Super Kings spinner has picked 21 wickets from 13 games. Delhi Capitals in fact missed Rabada's services in the game against Chennai at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday as they lost to M.S. Dhoni's men by 80 runs after being bundled out for just 99.