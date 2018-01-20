CSK is like second home to me: Dhoni

Image Courtesy: Chennai Super Kings

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday said the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was like a second home and he had never thought of being with any other IPL team.

Dhoni was retained for whopping Rs 15 crore by the CSK in the IPL retention held on January 14.

The CSK is making a comeback after the franchise was banned for two years following an IPL fixing scandal.

Talking to media persons here at an event, Dhoni said, "A lot of people approached me, I can tell you that. But I cannot think of not coming back to CSK and it is because of everything. What we have been through, how we have conducted ourselves, how the management has been, how the players have been."

The wicketkeeper-batsman added, "It is like a second home to me. The fans here have literally adopted me. They accept me as one of their own. There cannot be any bigger compliment than that. That thought of being with any other franchise was never a question." Dhoni admitted that the CSK suspension did hurt him, but said the brand image of the franchise has remained intact. Entries can't get any better. #Thala at the launch of "Veedu Kattu, Whistle Podu!" a first-of-its-kind consumer initiative from @TheIndiaCements. #ReturnOfTheSuperKings #SummerIsComing #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/e0X2732Cyl — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 19, 2018 "In the last two years the fan following got stronger because none of the players was involved in anything," he said. CSK has also retained Suresh Raina and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The IPL auction for the 11th edition will take place on January 27 and 28. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device