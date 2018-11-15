CSK releases 3 players before IPL 2019 auction

Chennai: Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday announced the release of English quick Mark Wood and two uncapped players Kshitiz Sharma and Kanishk Seth from their squad before the auction of players next month.

Wood featured in just one game in the previous edition for CSK and went wicketless while Kshitiz and Seth didn't get a game.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led franchise also announced the retention of 22 players, that includes English all-rounder David Willey, who replaced the injured Kedar Jadhav in the 2018 edition.

All IPL franchises are required to submit their list of retentions before the November 15 deadline ahead of the auction