CSK to play RCB in opener - Complete IPL 2019 Schedule

New Delhi: Last year's winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru in the opener of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 that will begin on March 23.

The schedule of the 2019 edition of the IPL will be released in parts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in view of the coming Lok Sabha elections. A total of 17 matches will be played during the two-week period from March 23 to April 5 across the eight home venues of the respective franchises.

All teams will play a minimum of four matches with the newly-christened Delhi Capitals and RCB playing five matches. Every team will play a minimum of twp home and two away matches with DC playing three home matches, while RCB will play 3 away matches. The schedule is: March 23 - Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 p.m. Match 24 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 4 p.m. March 24 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 8 p.m. Match 25 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - 8 p.m. March 26 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 8 p.m. March 27 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab - 8 p.m. March 28 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 8 p.m. March 29 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - 8 p.m. March 30 - Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians - 4 p.m. March 30 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 p.m. March 31 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4 p.m. March 31 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - 8 p.m. April 1 - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 8 p.m. April 2 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 p.m. April 3 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - 8 p.m. April 4 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8 p.m. April 5 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 p.m.