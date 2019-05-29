CWC'19: Windies determined to achieve 500-run mark at some point

[UK] May 29 (ANI): West Indies missed a historic run-mark in their second World Cup warm-up match. The Caribbean side fell short of 79 runs to post the first-ever target of 500 runs in one-day international (ODI).

Century by Shai Hope and half-century by Andre Russell helped West Indies to score a mammoth total after being asked to bat first.

On the 500-run mark, Shai said that it is definitely a goal and they can achieve it at some point with the batting power they have.

"It is definitely a goal we can try to achieve at some point," Hope said. "Definitely, it would be great to be the first team to cross that 500 mark, and I am sure we have the batting firepower to do it," said Shai Hope.

Talking about the team performance batting all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said that the tailenders can't contribute the same as they played against New Zealand. Also, it depends on the intent, situation, and execution from the batsmen. "However, in a real game, you probably won't have the depth in batting at 10 and 11 that we had today. So you need to be a little real about the target," said Carlos Brathwaite. "But what I will say is the intent and the execution from batsman to batsman, situation to situation, believe it or not, there were some times when we consolidated. So that was beautiful. Just to play what was probably the perfect batting innings as a team. Hopefully, we can get 325 consistently. That is probably about par in these conditions. And then, the odd day we can get 400 and give the bowlers a little bit of leeway," added Brathwaite. Further, Carlos applauds Andre Russell over his batting style and his big hitting capabilities. "Russell is just incredible, a freak of nature, really. I don't really know what to say about him. He just hits it, and once he hits it, it goes for six. It is a pleasure to be on the same team as him, I can tell you that. If you are on the field, you are not sure what you are going to bowl at him. It is just nice to enjoy from the inside." A big part of West Indies chances of making 500 is Andre Russell, who brought his unreal form in the Indian Premier League to this match. He made 54 from 25 balls and had he stayed at the crease for longer, West Indies would have been looking at 450-plus. West Indies will take on Pakistan in their opening match of the World Cup on May 31 at Trent Bridge.