Dale Steyn all but ruled out of Australia series

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn's hopes of playing in the ongoing Test series against Australia have all but disappeared.

Steyn, who is recovering from a heel injury has been ruled out of the third Test.

"The problem as a fast bowler is I need to land on that front foot of mine. Putting eight or nine times my body weight on that front foot... it can only handle so much," Steyn told South Africa's Independent Media group.

"People are saying it is so disappointing that you can’t play the four-day game but what would be worse is playing the game and walking off with another injury.

"That speaks for the test matches too. I can't imagine another test where I need to walk off halfway because my foot is just a little bruised. I can't let my team-mates down, or my country for that matter. It has happened a couple of times now. We are pushing for that fourth test," he added. However, the injury didn't prevent Steyn, with 419 Test wickets to be on the ground, cheering for his side. I don’t often watch cricket as a spectator, but today has been a treat! Well batted @deanelgar great ton. Ab to get his before close of play...? Bet your last dollar on it! pic.twitter.com/BFAEqrKX7d -Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 22, 2018 The South African also wished England fast bowler Stuart Broad who entered the 400-wickets club. A quick congrats to @StuartBroad8

400 Test scalps! Well deserved bud -Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 22, 2018 The series is tied 1-1.