Dambulla ODI: India win toss, opt to field

Dambulla: India won the toss at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Sunday and opted to field against Sri Lanka in the first of five-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been included in the playing XI. Sri Lanka will see batsman Chamara Kapugedra and all-rounder Thisara Perera in action. Playing XI: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Wanidu Hasaranga, Thisara Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga. --IANS sam/mr/py