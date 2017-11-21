David Warner suffers injury scare ahead of Ashes

Australia have suffered a major injury scare ahead of their opening Ashes Test against England, as vice-captain David Warner hurt his neck while fielding during a practice session on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old sustained injury in his neck while taking a high catch on the Gabba outfield and subsequently underwent treatment from team physiotherapist David Beakley before walking off the nets.

He returned to the field shortly after, only to face just two throwdowns from batting coach Graeme Hick before again heading back to the Australian change rooms.

Reflecting on his injury, Warner said, "My neck is quite stiff. I took a high ball out there and something just twinged in my neck. It's quote sore, I haven't really had a stiff neck like this one before." However, Warner remained adamant that the injury would not stop him featuring in the first Ashes Test, which is to be held at the Gabba in Brisbane from November 23. "I don't think a sore neck is going to keep me out. I'm getting a bit of physio treatment at the moment and hopefully it will settle down in the next 24 to 48 hours. I'll try and have a hit tomorrow at some stage, I have to work on my technique a little bit more, probably facing up," cricket.com.au quoted Warner, as saying. The opening batsman further declared that he would undergo treatment to his injury ahead of Thursday's opener. "I'll get some more treatment tonight, get some heat packs, get some fingers into it and hopefully it's better tomorrow," he said. The 2017-18 Ashes series will be played at five venues across Australia between November 23, 2017 and January 8, 2018.