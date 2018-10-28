  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. David Warner walks off the field and then returns to slam ton

David Warner walks off the field and then returns to slam ton

Last Updated: Sun, Oct 28, 2018 13:09 hrs
warner

Disgraced Australia opener David Warner was involved in a bizarre incident during a grade match in Sydney on Saturday.

The banned Aussie opener walked off the pitch mid-innings during the match between Randwick-Petersham and Western Suburbs.

Apparently Warner, batting on 35, left the field after communicating with the umpires.

While the sequence of events leading to Warner taking himself off the pitch is still unclear, speculations are rife that the 32-year-old was offended by a sledge from one of the opposition players.

Allegedly Warner told the umpires that he was taking himself out of the game and walked away. The match was halted for a few minutes before Warner returned and resumed his innings. He went on to score a century.

Warner is currently serving a one-year ban from international cricket for his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy.

More from Sify:


Latest Features

talking point on sify sports