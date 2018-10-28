David Warner walks off the field and then returns to slam ton

Disgraced Australia opener David Warner was involved in a bizarre incident during a grade match in Sydney on Saturday.

The banned Aussie opener walked off the pitch mid-innings during the match between Randwick-Petersham and Western Suburbs.

Apparently Warner, batting on 35, left the field after communicating with the umpires.

While the sequence of events leading to Warner taking himself off the pitch is still unclear, speculations are rife that the 32-year-old was offended by a sledge from one of the opposition players.

Weirdness in Sydney Grade cricket. Dave warner, on 35, just walked off the field in the middle of the over. Told the umpire “I’m removing myself from the game”. Apparently it was because of a sledge. He walked off, then came back out to bat 2 mins later. #Cricket pic.twitter.com/jX0lihgLxU — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) October 27, 2018 Allegedly Warner told the umpires that he was taking himself out of the game and walked away. The match was halted for a few minutes before Warner returned and resumed his innings. He went on to score a century. Warner is currently serving a one-year ban from international cricket for his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy. Just asked some bloke what happened. He said: “Hughesy was running his mouth at gully.” #cricket https://t.co/706z00RVjH — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) October 27, 2018