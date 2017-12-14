Day-Night Tests inevitable, says Ganguly

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Thursday backed Day-Night Test cricket, saying it is inevitable in the face of the longest version of the game struggling for its existence.

"It is inevitable, it has to happen someday. It is very simple, a pink ball will be used instead of the red cherry and people will come and watch in the evening," Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event here.

The former left-handed batsman also heaped praise on Rohit Sharma for scoring his third ODI double century, but felt "sorry" for the Sri Lankans.

"I feel sorry for the Sri Lankans. Earlier it was (Virender) Sehwag, (Sachin) Tendulkar and now it's (Virat) Kohli and Rohit Sharma," Ganguly said. "It was a remarkable innings. He took just 36 balls to convert his century into a double. I was watching the Sri Lankan bowlers and I said Jesus! He just kept sweeping them into the stands," he said. "Time has changed with T20 format. He is a serious player. His one-day record this year is probably the best in the world along side David Warner and Virat Kohli. I expect him to play the same way."