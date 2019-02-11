DDCA chairman of selectors Bhandari attacked during U-23 trials

New Delhi: Former India pacer and current DDCA chairman of the senior selection committee Amit Bhandari was attacked by a group of unidentified goons during the Under-23 state trials at St Stephens ground here on Monday.

DDCA President assures strict action against Bhandari's attackers

Bhandari was hit by iron rods and hockey sticks at the trials, before being rushed to a hospital by his co-selector Sukhvinder Singh.

The goons fled the spot before the police could arrive. Reacting to the assault on Bhandari, a DDCA official told IANS that they will register an FIR and promised strict action against the culprits. "As far as the attack was concerned, it is presumed to be by one of the disgruntled players whose name was missing from the list of probables. We are still waiting for more details on the issue," the official said on condition of anonymity. "We will register an FIR and the guilty won't be spared," he assured. Bhandari got 7 stitches for cuts on his legs and head.