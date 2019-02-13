DDCA slaps cricketer with life ban for assaulting selector

New Delhi: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Chief Rajat Sharma on Wednesday said that the association will impose a life ban on Under-23 cricketer Anuj Dedha for physically assaulting former India pacer and selector Amit Bhandari for not including him in the state U-23 side.

"We are imposing a life ban on the player that attacked chief selector Amit Bhandari, apart from following all the legal procedures. He will be banned from all cricket activities," Rajat Sharma said at a press conference.

Former India pacer and current DDCA chairman of the senior selection committee Amit Bhandari was attacked by a group of unidentified goons during the Under-23 state trials at St Stephens ground here on Monday. Bhandari was hit by iron rods and hockey sticks at the trials, before being rushed to a hospital by his co-selector Sukhvinder Singh. The goons fled the spot before the police could arrive. Bhandari got 7 stitches for cuts on his legs and head.