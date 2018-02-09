De Villiers returns for last three ODIs against India

South Africa star batsman AB de Villiers has returned to the squad for remaining three ODIs of the six-match series against India.

A call on his availability for the pink match at the Wanderers on Saturday will be taken at Friday's practice, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The 33-year-old was ruled out of the first three ODIs, following an injury to his right index finger during South Africa's 63-run defeat against India in the third and final Test in Johannesburg.

South Africa have been hit by injuries since the beginning of the series, losing their top three players - skipper Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock.

Skipper Faf du Plessis has pulled out before the second ODI match, while Quinton de Kock has been also been ruled out of the remainder series and subsequent three-match T20I series against India due to their respective injuries. The hosts are currently trailing the series 0-3 and will look to win at Wanderers to remain in the series. The South Africa ODI squad for the fourth ODI squad is as follows. South Africa squad: Aiden Markram (c), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk).