De Villiers signs up for BPL

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has signed up for the upcoming sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The 34-year-old, who has joined defending champions Rangpur Riders, will play along players like Alex Hales (England) and Chris Gayle (West Indies), ESPNcricinfo reported.

Other players who are set to play in the BPL include David Warner (Australia), Andre Russell (West Indies), and Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) among others.

According to the rules, each team can sign a maximum of 12 local and nine overseas players, while every side must have at least four overseas players in their Playing XI.

The BPL is slated to be held from January 5 to February 8.