Dhananjaya, Roshen performed in tough conditions: Chandimal

New Delhi: Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal on Wednesday heaped praise on centurion Dhananjaya de Silva and debutant Roshen Silva for helping the team salvage a draw in the third and final Test at the Ferozeshah Kotla here.

Dhananjaya (119 retd hurt) and Roshen (74 not out) played vital knocks to salvage a draw in the final Test against India here.

Dhananjaya could not carry his innings and left the ground following a glute muscle injury while Roshen made sure he batted till the end to keep the Indian bowlers on the back-foot.

"Credit to Dhananjaya and Roshen Silva for such efforts in tough conditions against great bowlers," the Sri Lanka captain told reporters during the post-match press conference. "I've done a lot of hard work. I've made changes in my technique, and have worked with the batting coach. It was a tough time," Chandimal added. Talking about the pollution and conditions Sri Lanka played in here, Chandimal said: "In Sri Lanka, we aren't used to this (talking about air quality), so we struggled for the first two days. Today was a fantastic day. Feels like Sri Lanka. "Thanks to Indian fans for supporting us. Thanks to Virat and team, they're really good. Wish them well for South Africa. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device