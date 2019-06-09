Dhawan continues magical form at ICC events

If it is an ICC ODI event, Shikhar Dhawan has to do well. Whether it is the Champions Trophy or the World Cup, the left-handed Indian opener never lets an opportunity go by to get a big score.

World Cup 2019 is no exception. After failing with the bat (Scored 8) against South Africa in India's first match of the tournament, the southpaw made amends against five-time champions Australia at The Oval.

After India captain virat Kohli won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first, Dhawan and fellow opener Rohit Sharma gave the two-time world champions the best possible start. The duo added 127 and laid the perfect platform for a big Indian total. With Virat, he added a further 93 for the second wicket.

Rohit was dismissed for 57 but Dhawan had his eyes set on a three-figure score. He already had five centuries (three in the Champions Trophy and two in the World Cup) and when India's score reached 188 at The Oval against Australia, Dhawan indeed got his sixth ton at the mega ODI events. By the time he was dismissed for 117 - his 17th ODI ton, Dhawan had scored 1238 runs when combining his performance at the World Cup and the Champions Trophy. His 537 runs at the World Cup so far have come at an astounding average of 53.70 with three tons and one fifty in ten matches. At Champions Trophy, he has scored an astounding 701 runs in 10 innings, that is an average of 77.88. At that level too, he has three hundreds to go with three fifties. Before the World Cup, Dhawan had a rather quite time in ODIs. He had scored just one hundred (143 Vs Australia at Mohali in March 2019) and two fifties in his last 20 innings. The practice matches before the World Cup were also a disaster (2 Vs New Zealand and 1 Vs Bangladesh). But, if it is Dhawan, it doesn't take time to hit form especially if it is an ICC event. The knock is even more special as it comes at a place that showcased Dhawan's immense talent as an opener during the Champions Trophy in 2013. That was the year India won the tournament and Dhawan scored two hundreds and one fifty. That was also the first time the world witnessed the Dhawan-Rohit opening duo. Six years later, it remains to be seen if history repeats itself as far as Dhawan's form and India's campaign at the World Cup is concerned. Needless to say, the start to that dream has indeed been a positive one.