Dhawan, Shami return as India opt to bat first in third Test

New Delhi: India have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final Test of the three-match series here at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday.

After winning the toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he has opted to bat first as he wants his openers to face some challenge.

"Will be something for the bowlers in the first session. Want our openers to have that challenge.Our mindset of preparation has been taken in a wrong way. We don't want to take anything away from our opposition here. Even in South Africa, it won't be about the opposition, but about the conditions," he said.

As far as Playing XI is concerned, opener Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have been called in place of KL Rahul and Umesh Yadav. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are going with three changes. Lakshan Sandakan, Roshen Silva and Dhananjaya De Silva are included in the side while Lahiru Thirimanne, Dasun Shanaka and Rangana Herath have all been left out. Silva has been handed his Test cap and will make his debut for Lanka, while Herath has been ruled out of the Test due to a back injury. Going into the series-deciding match, India will aim to continue their momentum and replicate their past Test glories against the visitors. India are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 after registering a massive win by an innings and 239 runs against the below-par Islanders in the second Test and settling for a draw in the opening match. Looking at the Sri Lankan side, the tourists will look to depart with a little pride from here as they have an embarrassing record on Indian soil of not winning a single Test here. Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma. Sri Lanka: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage.