Dhoni becomes first Indian with 350 international sixes

MS Dhoni has become the first Indian batsman to hit 350 international sixes. The proud moment came when he smashed D'arcy Short during India's innings in the second and final T20I against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Before the match, Dhoni and Rohit Sharma were tied on 349 sixes but with Rohit rested for the match, it was the former India captain who had the opportunity to achieve the feat.

The first six of his innings took him to the fifth spot in the list of batsmen with most international sixes. By the time he was dismissed for 40, he was up to fourth spot, sharing it with Sanath Jayasuriya with 352 sixes. Chris Gayle leads the pack with 492 sixes, while Shahid Afridi (476) and Brendon McCullum (398) complete the top-three.

Dhoni's first six was also his 50th in T20Is. He now has 78 maximum hits in Tests and 222 in ODIs. For someone who was criticised for his slow innings in the Vizag T20I, Dhoni made amends in Bengaluru by smashing a 23-ball 40 that included three fours and three sixes.