Dhoni breaks world record for most catches in T20 cricket

Former India skipper MS Dhoni broke the record for most catches by a wicket-keeper in T20 cricket during the first T20I between India and South Africa.

Dhoni with 134 catches in 275 T20s surpassed legendary former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara who had taken 133 catches in 254 matches.

Dhoni caught Reeza Hendricks off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim his record 134th catch.

India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik is third on the list with 123 catches in 227 games followed by Pakistan's Kamran Akmal who has taken 115 catches in 211 T20s. Denesh Ramdin of West Indies is next on the list with 108 catches in 168 T20s.

Even in T20 internationals, Dhoni is leading the charts with 77 dismissals (48 catches and 29 stumpings) in 87 games. In the list of wicket-keepers with most catches in international cricket, Dhoni holds the third place. Former South Africa legendary keeper Mark Boucher holds the record with 952 catches in 467 matches followed by Australia's Adam Gilchrist with 813 in 396 games. The former India skipper has 601 catches and 174 stumpings in international cricket. India drew first blood in the three-match T20I series against South Africa by winning the first game by 28 runs at the New Wanderers Stadium. Put in to bat, Shikhar Dhawan (72) hammered the South African bowlers all around the park and helped India to post a massive 203/5 before pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/24) wreaked havoc in the South African batting line-up to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series. With this bowling stats, Bhuvneshwar also became the first Indian bowler to take five wickets in each of the three formats (four times in Tests and once each in One Day Internationals and T20Is).