Dhoni fans troll Rishabh Pant after India's loss

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was trolled heavily on social media after the youngster failed to make a mark in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy.

Kusal Perera's brilliant 66 off 37 balls and some crucial contributions from the middle-order helped Sri Lanka beat India by five wickets in the opening match.

India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant 90 off 49 deliveries to drive India to 174 for the loss of five wickets. However, Dhawan's knock went in vain as India failed to get past the 200-run mark as the lower-order struggled to fire.