Dhoni fans troll Rishabh Pant after India's loss

Last Updated: Wed, Mar 07, 2018 11:34 hrs

India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was trolled heavily on social media after the youngster failed to make a mark in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy.

Kusal Perera's brilliant 66 off 37 balls and some crucial contributions from the middle-order helped Sri Lanka beat India by five wickets in the opening match.

India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant 90 off 49 deliveries to drive India to 174 for the loss of five wickets. However, Dhawan's knock went in vain as India failed to get past the 200-run mark as the lower-order struggled to fire.

Pant in particularly was found wanting as the wicket-keeper struggled, scoring a run-a-ball 23. Pant, who has been touted as a replacement for Dhoni couldn't provide the late flourish as Dhoni fans had a field day.

After the Indian batsmen put up a decent target of 175, their bowlers failed to make a mark as the hosts hammered the bowlers all around the park. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/37) and Washington Sundar (2/28) provided the crucial breakthroughs to control the run-flow.

Towards the end, Dasun Shanaka (15 not out) and Thisara Perera (22 not out) played sensibly and helped their team clinch the issue.

Inputs: IANS

