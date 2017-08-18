Dhoni hits the straps after selectors put him on notice

India vs Sri Lanka - Complete Coverage | Full Schedule

While chief selector MSK Prasad's comments that former India skipper MS Dhoni is not an 'automatic choice' anymore didn't go down well with many fans, ex-chairman of the selection panel Kiran More has come to the former's defense.

A day after naming the squad for the limited overs games in Sri Lanka, Prasad called Dhoni "a legend", but put the World Cup-winning skipper in the same bracket among the other rotational players. Following that, MSD fans slammed Prasad on social media.

@BCCI They can never find an alternative for MSD, but there's always for MSK Prasad because he is just a random guy than a legend. — Anstin Antony (@AnstinAntony1) August 16, 2017

@BCCI #Msk prasad u r no one to suggest dhoni will play or not in 2019 WC. He should be. because he is more capable player than others. — Rahul Ranjan (@RahulRanjann) August 14, 2017

"I don't blame the fans but Prasad is doing his job. Such decisions are not taken by Prasad alone. Big decisions are taken collectively," said former India wicketkeeper More according to mid-day.

"Performance should be the only criteria to decide who makes the cut or not. And it is not just about Dhoni alone. Any player whose performance is below par will be under pressure," said More reported the website.

With questions on the former India skipper's future now likely to be more pronounced than ever, Dhoni was seen sweating it out during the optional practice session ahead of the Dambulla ODI.

After a rusty start, the 36-year-old, coming off a month's break played some handsome shots against both the pacers and spinners.

The Lanka limited overs series on Sunday will kick off the long season for Kohli's boys in the blue jersey.

