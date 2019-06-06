  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Dhoni is faster than a computer: Akhtar

Dhoni is faster than a computer: Akhtar

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 06, 2019 21:30 hrs
dhoni wicket-keeping

London: Former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhar said MS Dhoni is faster than a computer when it comes to cricketing acumen.

"Dhoni is faster than a computer. Whatever a computer can say about playing on a certain wicket, I believe that MS Dhoni can do it faster," said the former Pakistan pacer in his YouTube channel.

Dhoni scored 34 and effected a stumping as India cantered to a six-wicket victory over South Africa to start their World Cup campaign on a high on Wednesday.

Akhar also lavished praise on K.L. Rahul who has been identified as India's No. 4 batsman for the World Cup after much debate.

"I really like Rahul as a cricketer. I think Rahul can follow the footsteps of Virat Kohli and he can become a brilliant batsman in the future. When we met, I said that whenever you are not playing, release your anger in training. Do not lose focus and I believe you will become a big player in the future," said Akhtar.

Rahul scored 26 and more importantly shared an 85-run stand with centurion Rohit Sharma to steady India's ship after the loss of skipper Virat Kohli and helped the two time World champions coast to victory in the end.




Latest Features

talking point on sify sports