Dhoni joins Team India's Wanderers Test win celebrations

After registering a dramatic victory by 63 runs in the just-concluded final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, Team India led by skipper Virat Kohli celebrated in style.

India finished on top after battling for four days on one of the most difficult pitches in recent times. Ravi Shastri's boys showed courage to fight it out in conditions which were favourable to the hosts with pace and bounce. India

And, not surprisingly it was the head coach who led the celebrations. Shaz even shared the image on social media.

Shastri termed India’s victory at the Wanderers one of the country’s finest away wins. “It’s right up there with the best. Look at the conditions, the wicket, and what we were up against. Many laughed at us when we elected to bat on a green pitch. But we had our reasons. Then the way we fought. We played like the No. 1 team in the world.”

As easy as a Sunday morning. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/AfR8MyyBlS — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 28, 2018

Skipper Kohli wrote on Twitter, "Proud prouder proudest. Hats off to the whole team for showing character throughout. This day will always be special. Jai hind"

And not to be left behind, guess who joined in the celebrations? Yes, none other than former skipper MS Dhoni.

Proud prouder proudest. Hats off to the whole team for showing character throughout. This day will always be special. Jai hind pic.twitter.com/z2T0er5fLd — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 27, 2018

Hardik Pandya shared a photo of the ODI players led by Dhoni joining the boys for the remainder of the series and in time to kick off the party as well.

The first game of the 6-match ODI series begins on Februrary 1. The ODIs will be followed by three T20I matches. Having lost the Test series, 2-1, India will look to make amends in the limited overs games.

