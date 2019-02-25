Dhoni, Umesh defended by fellow players after Vizag disappointment

For majority of Indian fans, MS Dhoni and Umesh Yadav are the two real reasons why their team lost the Vizag T20I against Australia by three wickets.

While some believe Dhoni's 37-ball unbeaten 29 that included just one six cost India a decent total, Umesh's failure to defend 14 runs in the last over has angered many fans.

Ask the players and they support Dhoni's knock that came in the wake of India's middle-overs collapse. Dhoni arrived at the crease in the 11th over following Rishabh Pant's run-out. That was the start of a collapse as India fell from 80 for 2 to 109 for 7 in just under seven overs. To make matters worse, India found the boundary just once in their last 11 overs - a six from Dhoni in the final over. The result - only 46 runs were scored in the final ten overs.

"We were trying our best. He (Dhoni) was just trying to take the game deep and trying to get us to a safe total. I think we were short by 15-20 runs but still, we had something that we could fight [with]. So I think that was the plan which he was trying to execute," is how Jasprit Bumrah summed up Dhoni's effort with the bat.

Dhoni often refused singles in the company of India's long tail, trying to get as much strike as possible to get some big hits but failed. A decision that according to Glenn Maxwell was the right one.

"It [farming the strike] was probably fair enough. with the way the wicket was - being difficult to score for any batter, let alone a guy who is not known for his power-hitting in Chahal. MS is obviously a world-class finisher and even he was finding it hard to hit the middle of the bat. So, I think it was right of him to try and farm the strike. He hit a six in the last over and I think that's the sign - he hit one six and they only got seven of the over. Shows you how difficult it is. If you hold MS to one boundary in the last few overs, it's a pretty big effort," said the Aussie, who struck a fine half century when Australia batted.

Talking of Australia's batting, it was a tight affair until the last over when the visitors needed 14 for a win and Umesh Yadav was the bowler and in front of him were Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson.

The two Aussies mixed caution with aggression and got the win for the team, leaving the experienced Indian bowler in shock.

Asked about Yadav's last over, Bumrah came in defence of his senior partner.

"This happens, death bowling is always difficult in any situation. It always goes both ways and it's sometimes 50-50. You try your best, and you're clear in your execution. Some days it works, some days it doesn't. Nothing to be worried. We wanted to close the game in our favour but it's okay,"

Well, it may be not that simple after all. The series is on the line and for someone like Umesh Yadav, who should find a place in the World Cup squad, the need of the hour is to improve his death bowling.