Dhoni, Ziva steal the show in Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Mumbai reception

After an extravagant Delhi reception, newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted their second star-studded marriage reception in the Astor Ballroom of St Regis, which saw the bigwigs of cricket and high-profile celebs of Bollywood.

The star couple -- Indian skipper Virat and Bollywood actress Anushka -- tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 11 in Italy and held their first wedding reception in Delhi which was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But the marriage celebrations are far from over as the couple is now hosting their friends and colleagues in Mumbai.

From the Indian squad R Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were spotted at the reception.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar and Anil Kumble also came for the reception.

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal and Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle were part of the grand celebrations.

The whole of Indian squad is present in the city, following the final T20I match against Sri Lanka, besides many others from the fraternity, including Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, who stole the show in Mumbai.

Soon after the arrival of stars, hosts Anushka and Virat were seen where they posed for the photographers.

Virat was seen in a dapper blue blazer, white pants and brown shoes.

Anushka once again wore a Sabyasachi creation. She donned a pretty beige lehenga and wore wedding chudas on her hands.

