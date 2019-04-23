'Dhoni's innings against RCB took me back to 2006'

The former India wicket-keeper Kiran More on Tuesday said MS Dhoni's innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League took him back to 2006 and he opined that Dhoni would be a vital cog for the team in the World Cup.

"The innings took me back to 2006, and maybe around that time when a young Dhoni took the scene by storm. He will definitely be a vital cog for the Indian team at the World Cup," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted More as saying.

Dhoni played one of the most remarkable innings of the ongoing IPL, nearly chasing down 26 runs off the last over against RCB on Sunday. however, he was not able to take Chennai Super Kings over the line as the team fell short by just one run. "He was brilliant. It was an outstanding innings and only goes to show age is never a criteria. Dhoni is in top form and age is just a number. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid all played till late in their career and with distinction," More said. More, who was the chief selector of the Indian team in 2005, discovered Dhoni in 2005 and the player immediately repaid his faith as he smashed a century in his fifth game (148 against Pakistan). A few months later, he struck a devastating knock of 183* against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, which is still the highest score by a wicket-keeper in ODIs. Chennai Super Kings are currently placed at the second position in the league standings with 14 points from 10 matches. The team next takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai today.