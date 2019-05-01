Dhoni's perfect innings results in another CSK win at Chepauk

MS Dhoni once again proved he is the man to be in the end overs if Chennai Super Kings are to get a competitive score.



How else can one explain Chennai's total of 179 for 4 against Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk. A score that Dhoni's side easily defended and won the match by -- runs to retain the top spot in the points table with -- points



The hosts were 27 for 1 in the Powerplay, 53 for 1 after ten overs but by the time the innings ended, they had raced to 179 for 4.



MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 22-ball 44 that included four fours and three sixes. Apart from him, Suresh Raina top-scored with 59, Faf du Plessis got 39 and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a 10-ball 25. But, as usual, it was Dhoni's innings that made the difference.





Chennai's innings saw Shane Watson falling first for a nine-ball duck, Faf scoring a 41-ball 39. Even though Raina provided the impetus from No. 3 with his 37-ball knock, Chennai had only scored 102 when he was dismissed in the 15th over.



Dhoni brought himself on at No. 4, ahead of an out-of-form Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav. Ravindra Jadeja walked in after Dhoni and he too hadn't had the best of seasons with the bat either.



Wednesday at Chepauk was to be different. Dhoni's decision to promote himself and Jadeja was bang on.



Till the 15th over, Chennai were steady but slow. The scenario changed after that. The 16th over went for 14, the 17th for 10, the 18th for 14.



Till the 18th over, it was Jadeja doing all the scoring. In the 19th over, Jadeja fell.



Three balls were left in the 19th over when Jadeja was dismissed. In his usual way, Dhoni retained as much strike as possible. By the time the innings ended, Dhoni had faced 13 balls of the remaining 15 in the innings. He finished with a four and two sixes - off the last two balls of the innings and in between, showed speed to steal a single off a wide when the strike had turned to Ambati Rayudu. By the end of the innings, Dhoni and Chennai had more than enough as the match scorecard would reflect later.



Once again, it will be fair to say that even though there were players who played important knocks in a Chennai innings, it was Dhoni who read the situation perfectly - stretching an innings out and pacing it to perfection.



An incredible batting performance resulted in yet another perfect ending for Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.