Dhoni's role massive in India's World Cup campaign: Shastri

Going into this World Cup, one of the biggest motivations for India to do well in the tournament would be that this could definitely be the stage for MS Dhoni's swansong.

Like it was the case with Sachin Tendulkar in 2011, this time, the team is inspired to win the Cup for the legendary wicket-keeper, who looks set to bow out after the conclusion of the mega event.

Having shown blazing form both with the bat and the gloves yet again in the recently concluded IPL while leading the Chennai Super Kings (416 runs in IPL-12),

Dhoni would surely be fired up as he wears his India jersey one last time this summer. The farewell party of such a grand career has to be memorable. And Team India is aware about the impact the 37-year-old will have on its fortunes. At the team's pre-departure presser on Tuesday, coach Ravi Shastri had a simple line for Dhoni's role in what would be the former India captain's fourth World Cup. "Massive as it has always been," he said, before delving into it deeper. "He is right there, his communication has been fantastic. As a 'keeper, he has shown over the years that no one is better than him in this format, not just in taking catches, but inflicting those run-outs or stumpings. These are the little moments in the game which can change it on its head and there is no one better than him," he said. Shastri said he was impressed with his footwork during the IPL. "It was great to see the way he was moving in the IPL, especially when he was batting. The footwork, the power with which he was hitting the shots - he will be a big player in this World Cup," stressed the coach.