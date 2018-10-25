Did Dhoni's last-ball plan work in Hope's favour?

India had 13 runs to defend in the final over and it was left to Umesh Yadav to take the hosts over the line in the tense second One-day International at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Umesh began his last over with a yorker to West Indies batsman Shai Hope, who could only squeeze out a single off the first ball. Hope, who had registered his century hadn't hit a four for nearly three overs.

India stuck to their plan and Umesh persisted with full-and-straight deliveries.

But to India's misfortune and good luck for the Windies, the second delivery was deflected off Ashley Nurse's back leg, resulting in four leg-byes. The following delivery, a leg-stump yorker, was put away for two runs by Nurse.

A reverse-scoop off the fourth ball full toss to third man gave Nurse and West Indies an additional run.

Eight runs were knocked off the first five balls. That left West Indies needing five to win off the last ball or a final-ball six to finish with a flourish.

"Last ball I knew a wide yorker was coming at the end," said Hope reflecting on the final ball.

Hope cut the India seamer for a boundary through point to level the scores and later revealed the thoughts that were running through his mind then. "I had to get bat on the ball. I didn't get enough bat but it was enough," said the Windies centurion who remained unbeaten on 123.

Apparently, it was MS Dhoni's plan that was executed in the last ball. India decided to bring third man in and push point out to deep backward point. The field was set up for the full wide ball. Kuldeep Yadav said that it was Dhoni's idea during his post-match interaction.

"I'm too young to know," replied Kuldeep when asked why the plan was changed for the final delivery.

"I've played only 30 games and Mahi bhai has played 300 games. He's got more experience than me. It happens. He's more experienced than us. At that time he thought it and he did it," added the left-arm Chinaman bowler.

Hope too admitted that he secretly hoped that Umesh would bowl to the new field set, "I must say that I hoped he would bowl to the field," Hope said. "I got enough bat on it to be able to get it to the boundary. I was trying to get more bat on it so it would go for a six and we would win. It didn't happen on the day. But one positive is we didn't lose the game."