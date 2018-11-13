Dilhara Lokuhettige charged under ECB Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), charged former Sri Lankan cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige with three counts of breaching the ECB's Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC was appointed by the ECB as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official for the purposes of the ECB's Code and as such is issuing this charge on the ECB's behalf. The charges against Lokuhettige are as follows:

? Article 2.1.1 - being party to an effort to fix or contrive or to otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct, or other aspect (s) of a Domestic Match

? Article 2.1.4 - directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to breach Code Article 2.1.1 ? Article 2.4.4 - failure to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Officer (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code Lokuhettige has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has 14 days to respond to the charges. (ANI)