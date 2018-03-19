Dinesh Karthik registers a new record in India's stunning win

An emotionally-charged Bangladesh team, the surprise package of the Nidahas Trophy 2018, had one hand on the trophy when Dinesh Karthik walked in.

With India needing 34 runs from the last two overs, India were struggling.

But DK in the eight balls he faced brought about a stunning turnaround.

Also, by dispatching the last ball over the ropes, he became the first batsman to hit a six when 5 or more runs were required to win off the final delivery in T20Is.

India thus beat Bangladesh by four wickets to run away with the Nidahas Trophy at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Take a look at some of the top reactions: SIX, FOUR, SIX, dot, TWO, FOUR, ONE, SIX

28 runs off 8 balls - Dinesh Karthik became the first batsman in T20Is to hit a six off the last ball when 5 or more runs were required. Take a bow DK pic.twitter.com/G6VB3aJzet — Wah Cricket (@ABPCricketHindi) March 18, 2018 @DineshKarthik @BCCI .. what a knock .. super — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) March 18, 2018 funny how things turn out sometimes. in india's first ever T20I in 2006, @DineshKarthik was player of the match in a tight run chase. here he is again, almost 12 years on, player of the match in a tight run chase in india's latest T20I #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 18, 2018