Dinesh Karthik registers a new record in India's stunning win

Last Updated: Mon, Mar 19, 2018 01:44 hrs
Nidahas Trophy India win

An emotionally-charged Bangladesh team, the surprise package of the Nidahas Trophy 2018, had one hand on the trophy when Dinesh Karthik walked in.

With India needing 34 runs from the last two overs, India were struggling.

But DK in the eight balls he faced brought about a stunning turnaround. 

Also, by dispatching the last ball over the ropes, he became the first batsman to hit a six when 5 or more runs were required to win off the final delivery in T20Is.

India thus beat Bangladesh by four wickets to run away with the Nidahas Trophy at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Take a look at some of the top reactions:

