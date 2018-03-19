'Dinesh Karthik was quite upset that he didn't bat at No.6'

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who lifted the Nidahas Trophy, was all praise for the hero of Sunday night - Dinesh Karthik.

"Dinesh Karthik is always ready to deliver whatever the situation may be and his experience and repertoire of strokes make him a suitable candidate to provide the final flourish for India at the death overs," opined Rohit after India's stunning victory over Bangladesh in the final.

The wicket-keeper batsman, who made the squad after MS Dhoni was rested for the tri-series in Sri Lanka, in his cameo on Sunday (29 off 8 balls), produced a last-ball six as India pipped Bangladesh by four wickets in the final.

"He was with us on the previous tour in South Africa and didn't get much game time. To do what he did today will give him a lot of confidence going forward," Rohit said at the post-match presser.

"Most important thing he has is belief in himself. Whatever situation comes, he's ready - whether he bats up the order or down the order. That's the kind of guy we need in our team."

Rohit revealed Karthik was not happy that he was not batting higher in the order but the Indian skipper defended his decision of sending him at No.7.

"When I got out, I went and sat in the dugout and Dinesh was quite upset that he didn't bat at No. 6," Rohit said.

"But I told him: 'I want you to bat and finish off the game for us, because whatever skill you have, it will be required in the last three or four overs'. That is the only reason he was not batting at No 6 in the 13th over when I got out. He was upset with that, but he'll be quite happy now how he finished off the game."

Showering praise on Karthik, Rohit said, "I have to go back to the kinds of shots that he has in his books - it suits him to finish off games at the death where you have to use that one fielder that is inside the circle - either fine leg, or mid-off or short third man.

"He can always play those ramp shots which he played in the end to Rubel Hossain. He knows that. I thought Mustafizur (Rahman) would bowl probably the 18th and the 20th overs, and we wanted an experienced guy to handle him.

"We knew he would come out with his off-cutters and Dinesh probably would have been a better choice at that point. He has done it for his state team and also for Mumbai Indians."

"I think throughout the series Sundar's bowling has been magical for us. What he has done with the new ball is quite incredible, I would say. Not anyone can just take the pressure of bowling within the Powerplay. Not to forget he also got wickets at the same time. He didn't allow any of the opposition to score runs really in the Powerplay," Rohit said.

"The skillset that he has - he's quite courageous to do what he wants to do in the middle. It's not just one or two games. He consistently bowled in the Powerplay, and always kept us in the games. We identified him as one of the promising talents who can play for the national team for many years. This tournament will give him a lot of confidence."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan praised his team for playing well throughout the series despite their heartbreaking defeat in the final.

Shakib also credited India and especially DK for showing better nerves under pressure in the final.

"You can't ask for more in a final like this. I thought we played superbly, anybody could have won the game, but India held their nerves well," he said.

"We wanted to bowl our best bowler in the 18th and 19th. But even if Rubel had gone for 15 an over, we could have handled it. He didn't miss his length too much but credit to Dinesh Karthik to just come out and hit sixes from his first ball.

"We knew 166 would be tough to defend, we had a good feeling though, everyone did their best, gave their 100 per cent. It hurts to lose, but we played well. We can still take lots of positives from here and someday we can be on the winning side."

With Agency Inputs

