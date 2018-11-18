Djokovic has a 'strong candidate' for England cricket team

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has proposed a strong candidate for the England cricket team in the form of his chauffeur, Imran Bashir.

Revealing that Bashir has received a Best Batsman of the Year trophy in the local cricket circuit, Djokovic asked the Engalnd cricket team coach, Trevor Bayliss to keep an "eye on Imran."

"Imran Bashir (my chauffeur for the #NittoATPFinals) has been part of #TeamDjokovic for 10 years! He is also a famous batsman for his local #cricket ?? team. He received this trophy for best batsman of the year and we need to get it out there!" Djokovic tweeted.

"#TrevorBayliss @englandcricket, you should keep your eye on Imran. I think he is a strong candidate for your team," he wrote in another tweet. Global governing body of cricket, International Cricket Council (ICC) also joined the fun conversation inviting Djokovic for a net session at the 2019 Cricket World Cup as part of his preparation for the Wimbledon Championship. "We know you try to avoid nets as a tennis player, but if you feel like mixing up your @Wimbledon preparation next year, come down and have a net session at the @cricketworldcup!" ICC tweeted. Djokovic, who is currently participating in the ATP Finals, has reached the final round of the tournament after defeating Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2 in their semis clash. He will take on Alexandar Zverev of Germany on November 18 to lift the prestigious trophy.