Djokovic to miss rest of the season with right elbow injury

Belgrade: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic announced on Wednesday that he is set to miss the rest of the season due to an injury to his right elbow.

In a Facebook Live broadcast, the former world no. 1 said that all the doctors he had consulted had informed him that recovering from this injury requires time, reports Efe.

"All the doctors I've consulted, and all the specialists I have visited, in Serbia and all over the world, have agreed that this injury requires rest," 12-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic said.

The 30-year-old was forced to withdraw from the 2017 Wimbledon quarter-finals against Czech Tomas Berdych because of this injury, just as things seemed to be getting better. Djokovic arrived at the All England Club with the Eastbourne Open title in his pocket and put on a good show in the first rounds at Wimbledon, dispelling doubts about his poor performance before injury stopped, not just his run at the third Grand Slam of the year, but also put an end to his season. "My elbow is hurt due to excessive playing, and it troubles me constantly when serving, and now when hitting my forehand as well. Unfortunately, such injuries are often encountered in a professional sport, and I am very proud of the fact that I have been free from serious injuries during all these years," Djokovic added. "A prolonged break from the sport is inevitable. I'll do whatever it takes to recover. I will use the upcoming period to strengthen my body and also to improve certain tennis elements that I have not been able to work on over the past years, due to a demanding schedule," he continued. "Five months may seem long from this point, but I'm sure they will pass quickly because there is so much I want to do." Djokovic, who was struggling since he won his maiden and only French Open title in 2016, also revealed that he and his wife Jelena are expecting their second child.