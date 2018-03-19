DK stars, India clinches Nidahas Trophy in last-ball thriller

#INDvBAN #NidahasTrophy2018 #DineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/moo27O6Cb4

Having won the toss, and electing to field first, the Indian team managed to restrict Bangladesh to 166 for the loss of eight wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three while Jaydev Unadkat picked up two wickets.

The Indian team looked in good touch, with opener and stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma scoring 56 off 42 deliveries.

However, wickets fell in quick succession, with the total being reduced to 98 for four.

Lokesh Rahul (24), Manish Pandey (28), and Vijay Shankar (17) chipped in with significant contributions, lower down the order.

Rubel Hossain picked up two wickets for Bangladesh, while Shakib Al Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, and Soumya Sarkar grabbed one each.

Earlier, Bangladesh tumbled at the start as they lost their openers early; however, Sabbir Rahman emerged as the standout performer with a solid 77 off 50 balls, as Bangladesh managed to post 167-run target for India.

Washington Sundar, who was declared Man of the Series, drew the first blood as he dispatched Liton Das on 11 in the third over.

Das was followed by his partner Tamim Iqbal, who was caught out by Shardul Thakur at the long-on boundary on 15 off Yuzvendra Chahal's ball.

It was Rahman who then kept Bangladesh in the hunt by displaying a one-man show.

As Rahman was struggling to help his side set a decent score, Chahal then struck twice.

First, he dismissed Soumya Sarkar and then sent back Mushfiqur Rahim on 9.

Mahmudullah scored 21 while skipper Shakib Al Hasan got out on 9.

Pacer Unadkat who came in for Mohammed Siraj finally dismissed Rahman on 77 of his slow and misleading delivery.

Always felt he was supremely gifted and had the potential to play knocks like what we saw tonight. https://t.co/MlnbfX7eQQ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2018

I actually liked the move to push Karthik down the order. He is best when he does not get time to think too much & has to just belt every ball. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 18, 2018

We saw a great T20 innings that lasted 8 balls! And what stood out were the quality of shots played under pressure by DK. Incredible! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 18, 2018

What a game! What a final! What a player! @DineshKarthik you beauty! That was a great shot under pressure to finish things off! Hats off #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/fxPH8OPRPJ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 18, 2018

How's that for prophetic words? Dinesh Karthik had tweeted this early on Sunday morning. Finishing it off in style doesn't come much better than this. https://t.co/EPE92F18uN — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) March 18, 2018

In the end, Mehidy Hasan Miraz slammed 18 runs off the final over to give Bangladesh a respectable total.