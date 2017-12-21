Dominant India aim to clinch T20I series against Sri Lanka

Indore: Fresh from a thumping victory in the first match, India will look to continue their all-round performance to clinch the series against Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

After clinching the Test and One-Day International series, the Rohit Sharma-led India registered a 93-run win in the first T20I against Sri Lanka which helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts will aim to heap dominance on the visitors through their flamboyant approach in batting with the likes of Rohit, Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Manish Pandey and Hardik Pandya.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who has been rested for the series, has not been a matter of concern for the skipper with plenty of options in the squad to select from. The bowling department will however depend on wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who caused plenty of trouble for the uninspired Sri Lankan batting in the first match. Along side Chahal fellow wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav will be the key with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jaydev Unadkat providing depth to the bowling. Skipper Sharma might also fancy playing Mohammed Siraj or Washington Sundar in the second match who were left out in the first encounter. The Thisara Perera-led Sri Lanka will however look to re-work on the strategies to help his side salvage some pride and level the T20I series. Experienced campaigners Upul Tharanga and Angelo Mathews will be the key in the visitors batting while the bowling will depend on Perera, Nuwan Pradeep and Akila Dananjaya. Squads: India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat. Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera (captain), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.