Don't compare Pandya to me if he keeps making silly mistakes: Kapil Dev

Legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev lashed out at Hardik Pandya and said that Pandya does not deserve to be compared with him if he keeps making silly mistakes.

During the second Test against South Africa, a careless Pandya first ran himself out in the first innings and during the chase, the all-rounder chased a wide delivery to give South Africa complete control over the series.

Pandya, with his recent exploits drew comparisons with the World Cup winning skipper. However, Kapil, this time was certainly not impressed.

"If Pandya keeps making silly mistakes like these then he doesn't deserve to be compared with me," Kapil told ABP news. Chasing a target of 287 in the fourth innings, India were reeling at 65 for five when Pandya came into bat. Pandya was on 6 when he went for his famous ramp shot and chased a wide ball off Lungi Ngidi, only managing an edge to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock. In the first inning too, Pandya ran himself out when he forgot to ground his bat. "He definitely has a lot of talent, he has shown it in the first Test but I believe he needs to work on the mental aspect." Kapil said. Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil also mentioned that comparing the two was not ideal because Pandya is still in early stages of his cricketing career. "I have played a lot of cricket with Kapil, really there is no comparison. Kapil played 15 years for India with terrific performance and Pandya is only in his fifth Test match. There is a long way to go," Patil said.