Don't enjoy same privileges as MS Dhoni: Harbhajan

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that he doesn't get to enjoy the same privileges like former India skipper MS Dhoni despite playing for the country for more than a decade.

Speaking to a television channel, Harbhajan stroked a slight controversy when he said, "Yes there is no doubt that Dhoni brings a lot to the table apart from his batting, whether he is in form or not. Obviously we have seen that he is not hitting the ball as well as we have seen.'

"But when it comes to me. I do feel that we are not given that sort of privilege. We too have played for 19 years and won and lost India matches. I have won two World Cups too. So this privilege is for some players, and for some it is not and I'm one of those for whom this privilege is not there. I don't know why that is the case," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan further said that he doesn't want to sing his own praises and it's up to the selectors to pick him or not. "That question of 'why', needs to be asked to the selectors. I don't want to sing my own praises but the amount of cricket others have played even I understand the game as much and what they bring to the table we also bring to the table. We too wish to play for the country as much," Harbhajan signed off.